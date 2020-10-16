Football
Lakers Football
Tom Schardin
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
- 'Trump 2020' trailer owner cited; city of Savage asks residents to be civil
- Burnsville police: Missing man found deceased
- How local tattoo shops are dealing with the pandemic
- Savage man charged with multiple tax crimes
- SMSC tribal land likely to grow by 300 acres, pending application
- Prior Lake family hosts actor Jason Momoa and film crew
- Scott County surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases
- Shakopee woman's ducks are her 'COVID companions'
- Column: Painted hay bales bring smiles to Shakopee
- Missing person: Burnsville police seek public's help in investigation