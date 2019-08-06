The Long Lake Rowing Crew traveled eight hours north to Kenora, Ontario, on July 27 to compete in the Tops and Bottoms Regatta hosted by the Kenora Rowing Club, according to a news release. The team’s first race took place at 7:30 a.m., with heats and finals taking place all throughout the day.
The first-place leaderboard included several LLRC members:
- Mixed Junior 2x: George Abbott (Orono) and Ella Harris (Wayzata).
- Junior B Women's 2x: Sunny Kuechle (Orono) and Zealand Brown (Breck).
- Junior Men's 4x: George Abbott, Josh Golbus (Wayzata), Andy Berrell (Orono graduate and incoming Syracuse University freshman) and Drew Mitchellette (Orono graduate and incoming University of Minnesota freshman).
- Junior Men's 1x: Josh Golbus.
- Master Women's 1x (1,000 meter): Amy Johnson.
- Junior Men's 2x: George Abbott and Josh Golbus.
Along with first-place finishes, other LLRC members had a strong outing as well:
- Junior Women's 1x: Sunny Kuechle, fourth place; Avalon Johnson (Orono), third place; Ava Winkles (Orono graduate and incoming Kansas freshman), second place.
- Junior B Men's 2x: Chase Nyquist (Orono) and Eli Struck (Orono), second place.
- Mixed Junior 2x: Avalon Johnson and Josh Golbus, second place.
- Master Women's 4x (1,000m): Rose Winkels, Amy Johnson, Christine Carragee and Kaelynn Heiberg, second place.
Long Lake Rowing Crew rowers represent various metro high schools, including Wayzata, Orono, Breck, Blake and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.