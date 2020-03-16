PLYMOUTH — Wayzata Central Middle School will host Wheels to Heels: A Positive Purpose, a motivational event with author Jean Abbott, on May 21, a recent news release says.
Abbott was misdiagnosed as a child with Spastic Diplegia, a form of Cerebral Palsy. Thirty-three years later, she was diagnosed with Dopa Responsive Dystonia. She released the book, "Misdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder I Never Had," the release says.
Abbott endured countless doctor’s visits, medical procedures, unnecessary medications and surgeries before her correct diagnoses, the release says.
The presentation will run from 7-9 p.m. at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Lane N, in Plymouth. The program is appropriate for ages 9 and up, the release says.