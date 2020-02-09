WAYZATA — The Wayzata Symphony Orchestra will present on Sunday, March 1, “Clowning Around” by guest Bassoon artist Chuck Ullery, according to a news release from the orchestra.
The concert is directed by Marlene Pauley and will start at 3 p.m. on March 1 at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E, the release says.
The event is free but donations will be accepted. Ullery is a former principal bassoonist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the release says.
The concert will feature the pieces: “In the Hall of The Mountain King from Peer Gynt Suit No. 1, Op. 46” arranged by Edvard Greig; “Concert for Bassoon in F major, Op. 75” arranged by Carl Maria von Weber and “Petrushka (1947 version)” arranged by Igor Stravinsky, the release says.
After the concert there will be a reception where attendees can meet Ullery, the release says.