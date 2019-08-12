MINNETONKA — The Adler Graduate School is celebrating its 50th anniversary in September.
In 1969, the Adler Graduate School (known then as the Minnesota Society of Individual Psychology), rooted its curriculum in the contributions of Alfred Adler, a peer of Sigmund Freud and the psychologist behind the inferiority complex, birth order theory, compensation and lifestyle, a news release said.
The Adler Graduate School started out with parent education centers that offered guidance. The school was then given degree-granting authority by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. Soon, the school gained regional accreditation to better suit graduates in the community it serves, the release notes.
The nonprofit organization has grown into a learning community of aspiring mental health and human service professionals who are focused on social interest, encouragement, contributing and belonging. The school offers degrees in Applied Adlerian Psychology in Leadership; Art Therapy; Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Co-Occurring Disorders and Addictions Counseling; Marriage, Couples, and Family Counseling and School Counseling.
The Adler Graduate School, at 10225 Yellow Circle Drive in Minnetonka, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free, family event from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. RSVP to ev@alfredadler.edu.