MOUND — A bagger from Jubilee Foods in Mound won an award at the 31st annual Best Bagger contest held by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA), according to an Aug. 20 news release.
Michael MacDonald won the Balance Award for bagging two bags with only 0.63 pounds difference between them, the release says.
MacDonald was one of four baggers given Bagger Excellence Awards along with a cash prize. Nine baggers participated in the contest.
The MGA also awarded first-, second- and third-place awards, the release says. The first-place winner, Alex Finch of Chris’ Food Center in Sandstone won $500 cash, a trophy and a trip to San Diego, California, to represent Minnesota in the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship, which will take place in February 2020.