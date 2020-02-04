WAYZATA — CoV restaurant in Wayzata will close temporarily from Feb. 17 to March 9 for maintenance and to refresh the interior, according to a news release from the restaurant.
The restaurant will also use this time to train staff for team building activities and for community involvement, the release says.
“While we know this may be an inconvenience for our customers, we also understand it has the potential to create a tough financial situation for our employees,” owner Dean Vlahos said in the release. “To minimize this, we will be providing continued pay for salaried employees, paid training for our part-time staff and weekly social events to promote team-building activities for our entire team.”
The company will offer compensation to their part-time staff for each hour spent volunteering at a local nonprofit during the closure, the release says.
The restaurant recommends patrons visit their Edina Galleria location during the closure.