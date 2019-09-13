EXCELSIOR — Excelsior Real Estate has new owners, according to a Sept. 4 news release.
Adrienne and Aaron Thompson ran the business for over 10 years, recently selling the business to Cheryl Holds.
Holds has 16 years of real estate experience and “shares the same commitment to personalized service and detail that the Thompsons have had,” the release says.
Holds welcomes the community to stop into the Excelsior Real Estate office at 386 Oak St., the release says.
“We have hit the ground running,” Holds said. “The Thompsons have made it easy to move in and get to work thanks to their integrity and credibility in the community. We look forward to being out in and being a part of a variety of community events.”