MINNETONKA — Gov. Tim Walz awarded five Minnesota companies for global excellence on Nov. 7, including three local companies — Fireaway Inc. in Minnetonka, Tolomatic Inc. in Hamel and Dailin Applied in Plymouth/Faribault.
The companies were selected for developing and continuing to grow a significant part of their business in foreign markets, increasing or maintaining jobs in Minnesota and developing novel approaches for competing globally, a news release from the governor’s office says.
“We are pleased to recognize the outstanding achievement of these Minnesota based companies and the positive economic impact that foreign direct investment and exporting companies both large and small are making in communities throughout the state” Walz said in the release. “Each of the Governor’s International Trade Award winners represent more than business success — they represent making the world a better place.”
Fireaway Inc. created Stat-X technology, a type of aerosol fire suppression.
Tolomatic Inc. is a manufacturer of pneumatic and electric actuators in factory automatic and other industries.
Daikin Applied is a Japanese HVAC solutions provider that delivers advanced technology and innovation to commercial and industrial customers.
The other two companies honored were Children’s HeartLink in Minneapolis and Uponor North America in Apple Valley.