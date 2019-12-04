WAYZATA — Hammer Residences was one of 76 organizations recognized for workplace wellness by Hennepin County.
The 2019 Wellness by Design Awards recognizes organizations that make employee health a priority through creative and effective wellness initiatives, a news release from Hammer says.
The awardees were designated platinum, gold, silver or bronze. Hammer received a bronze award, the release says.
Twenty-two of the recipients were also given a “green” designation, meaning they minimize their impact on the environment, the release says.
Hammer provides adults and children with developmental disabilities the opportunity to “live life to the fullest,” according to its website. It offers in-home services, residential services and apartments, the website says.
Hammer Residences is located at 1909 Wayzata Blvd. in Wayzata. Its website is hammer.org.