MINNETONKA — National craft and home decor retailer Hobby Lobby opened its new Minnetonka on Monday Jan. 27 with a ribbon-cutting and a grand opening celebration, according to a news release from the company.
The store is located at 14100 Wayzata Blvd. in Minnetonka.
“The success of our stores in Minnesota is a good indicator that Minnetonka shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Kelly Black, director of advertising, said in the release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Local ambassadors from the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce attended the celebration, the release says.
Hobby Lobby has over 850 stores across the United States. Each store offers crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art and more, the release says.