EXCELSIOR — Excelsior has lost its Irish flare.
Jake O’Connor’s in Excelsior is closed for good, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Hotvet confirmed to Lakeshore Weekly News on Monday, July 15.
And a note hanging on the outside of the door at the Water Street restaurant on Monday, July 15, read, “Sorry, closed for good. Out of business.”
Rumors about the restaurant’s closure started swirling on Facebook in late June, with commentators saying the restaurant would not reopen.
However, the restaurant’s owner, Dermot Cowley, has not confirmed its closure. He told Lakeshore Weekly News on June 27 he would have a news release ready that week on the status of Jake O’Connors, but a news release has yet to be and daily attempts to reach Cowley have not been answered.
Excelsior City Manager Kristi Luger told Lakeshore Weekly News the city had not received official notice from Cowley or anyone else from Jake O’Connors that the restaurant was closing, but city staff have seen people putting items and furniture from the restaurant into moving trucks over the last few weeks.
The restaurant is on the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s tax delinquency list, according to the list published on June 26. The list is updated monthly to reflect the businesses that have failed to pay taxes to the state, prohibiting them from purchasing alcoholic beverages to resell. The business remains on the list until it repays its owed taxes. Jake O’Connor’s was still on the list on July 12, when the department released its updated delinquency list.
Business filings for Jake O’Connor’s on the Secretary of the State of Minnesota’s website has two entries — they are both listed as inactive.
Jake O’Connor’s is part of Irish Born Hospitality, which includes the restaurants Lola’s Lakehouse in Waconia, O’Donovan’s Irish Pub in Minneapolis and McKinney Roe in Minneapolis. Business filings are active for all three of the restaurants and they are not on the tax delinquency list.
Gift cards to Jake O’Connor’s can be redeemed at any one of the three other restaurants, according to the restaurant group’s website, which does not mention Jake O’Connor’s being closed.