PLYMOUTH — Jake’s City Grille in Plymouth is closing this weekend.
The restaurant's last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 22, restaurant manager Ge Najm told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Najm said the restaurant is closing because it has been sold, but was unable to disclose who purchased it.
Jake’s City Grille at 3005 Harbor Lane N in Plymouth is one of four Jake's City Grille restaurants owned by the Jacob Restaurant Group. The other restaurants — in Eagan, Eden Prairie and Maplewood — will be staying open, Najm said.
The Jacob Restaurant Group also owns Jake's Gull Lake in Nisswa, the Jake's Street Grille food truck, Jacob Bros Catering Company and a brand of hot sauces.