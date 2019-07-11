MINNETONKA — A new store is moving in to replace the closed Creative Kidstuff in Minnetonka.
Legacy Toys is a Minnesota-based toy store that is opening a new store at Ridgedale Center this summer, according to a July 5 news release.
The store is renovating the former Creative Kidstuff location at the mall, which closed this year. The store is being renovated this month with plans to open later this summer.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity to bring a local toy store back to Minnetonka,” co-founder Brad Ruoho said in the release, “As a member of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, we’re proud to support local communities and be their local toy store.”
Legacy Toys also plans to open to other Twin Cities locations that lost toy stores recently.
Legacy Toys was founded in Ely in 2012. Ruoho said in the release that each store is unique with one-of-a-kind displays. The goal of the company is to impact future generations to make the world a better place.