MINNETONKA — Xcel Energy awarded six businesses for their outstanding energy efficiency achievements at its annual Energy Solutions Expo, including Minnetonka company, Cargill, according to a news release from Xcel Energy.
Cargill recently completed a four-year, 600,000 square foot remodel of its corporate headquarters in Minnetonka, the release says.
The project included the implementation of energy savings projects, including building automation system replacement, a new air handling unit and an upgrade to 90% of the electrical system, the release says.
The projects completed have reduced energy consumption by over 3 million kWh over 650 kW which totals $568,000 in rebates, the release says.
The company was given a Recognition of Excellence Award, designed to honor Xcel Energy’s Minnesota business customers who demonstrate a commitment to energy efficiency, according to the release.
“We are now offering our customers more energy efficiency program and rebate choices than ever to help them keep their energy bills low and support their sustainability initiatives,” Xcel Energy Director of Customer Solutions Karen Rhodes said in the release. “This expo is a forum to collaborate with our customers and trade partners to offer tangible ways to save energy and money.”
The other companies honored by Xcel Energy include:
- Coldspring in Cold Spring
- Regions Hospital in St. Paul
- St. Paul Public Schools
- St. Paul Rivercentre and Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
- Target in Minneapolis