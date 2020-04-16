Minnetonka chipotle
Buy Now

A rendering of the new Chipotle on Red Circle Drive in Minnetonka.

 Submitted photo

MINNETONKA — The new Chipotle Mexican Grill that opened in Minnetonka on Thursday, April 16, features a "Chipotlane" — a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to get their online orders without leaving their car.

The new restaurant, at 10995 Red Circle Drive, is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., a news release says. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is only open for mobile pick-up and delivery for the time being.

The burrito chain said it has introduced "a tamper evident packaging seal" for mobile pick-up and delivery orders and customers can leave instructions to request contactless deliveries, as well as track their deliveries. 

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you