MINNETONKA — The new Chipotle Mexican Grill that opened in Minnetonka on Thursday, April 16, features a "Chipotlane" — a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to get their online orders without leaving their car.
The new restaurant, at 10995 Red Circle Drive, is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., a news release says. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is only open for mobile pick-up and delivery for the time being.
The burrito chain said it has introduced "a tamper evident packaging seal" for mobile pick-up and delivery orders and customers can leave instructions to request contactless deliveries, as well as track their deliveries.