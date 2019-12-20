WAYZATA — A new company has come to Wayzata. Rouse & Company, an “executive benefits consulting firm” launched by Casey Rouse, who is a veteran in the industry, according to a news release from the company.
“We know that today’s competitive market can result in key talent migration,” Rouse said in the release. “At Rouse & Company, we use our experience and creativity to create unique executive compensation packages that minimize that risk. Our clients crave accessibility and objectivity and we provide a custom-tailored alternative to the mega-broker generalists.”
Rouse & Company uses expertise and leadership to attract and retain executive talent, collaborating with multi-disciplinary partners, the release says.
The company, located at 445 Lake St. E., says it excels at “nonqualified plans, financing solutions, carve-out programs and business succession.”