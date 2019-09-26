MINNETONKA — New Perspective Senior Living opened its new Resource Center and headquarters in Minnetonka with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 19.
The new center, at 5900 Clearwater Drive, suite 500, is 30,000 square feet and will feature 49 staff, a 100-seat training center, work enhancing conference rooms, workstations, collaboration suites, an architectural/interior design studio, a video production and communications center, fitness facilities and more, according to a news release from the organization.
“Our new Resource Center is a collaborative space designed to address the expansion of our team and provide for technologies that will enable us to better support our communities and the seniors they serve,” New Perspective President and CFO Ryan Novaczyk said in the release.
New Perspective Senior Living is a family owned company that owns and operates senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. The organization was founded on the belief that all seniors deserve to “Live Life on Purpose” and age with dignity, the release says.