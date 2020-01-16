EXCELSIOR — Ohh La La Boutique in Excelsior is expanding to bring more merchandise to the area, according to a news release from the store.
The fashion boutique, which has been in business in Excelsior for more than 20 years, sells apparel, jewelry, local goods and gifts at 274 Water St. It announced on Jan. 13 it will be taking over the space that used to hold Epitome Patpers (270 Water St.) to double the store’s retail space. This will allow the store to bring in new lines and expand on current merchandise, the release says.
“I jumped at the opportunity to expand the store to create a better shopping experience for customers and offer more selection,” Connie Frederick, owner of Ooh La La Boutique, said in the release. “It provides more room to browse, new display opportunities and also doubles our storage space which helps with our growing eCommerce business.”
New lines will include merchandise for gifts, baby and toddler clothes and a small selection of men’s Lake Minnetonka and Minnesota apparel.
The boutique plans to complete the expansion this spring, with the two spaces being connected by a walkway, the release says.
The store launched a blowout sale on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to prepare for the expansion with certain items 50-70% off, the release said.