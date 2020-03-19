ORONO — An Orono company was one of 13 companies that received Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants of a total of $344,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, according to a news release from DEED.
D’Avocado in Orono creates packaged food products with avocados, the release says.
“These grants are a solid economic development investment for the state of Minnesota,” DEED Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said. “Helping innovators succeed will have positive long-term benefits for our entire economy.”
Launch Minnesota is a statewide collaborative effort to help grow startups. Grants are targeted at promising, innovative and scalable technology startups, the release says.
The first round of Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants were announced in January, the release says.