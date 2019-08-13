WAYZATA — Pilates MN has been awarded the Exceptional Service Award of Excellence by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and Business & Estate Advisers, Inc.
Pilates MN, 864 Lake St. E., in Wayzata is a family owned and operated business. The studio has two pilates spaces for group or private sessions, as well as a physical therapy room.
The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and Business & Estate Advisers have partnered together since 2003 to recognize area businesses that have outstanding customer service. The award is given on a quarterly basis.