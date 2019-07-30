WAYZATA — Inland Development Partners — a real estate organization — announced its new headquarters in downtown Wayzata at 100 Lake St. W., according to a news release from the organization.
The organization hosts four real estate agents and an office manager bringing more than 120 years of commercial real estate and development experience.
“Our mission is to serve as stewards for clients and communities, and to collaborate to provide the very best in real estate knowledge and execution,” IDP Partner Tom Shaver said in the release. “We’re excited to move into this prime position in downtown Wayzata and continue our commitment to the community.”
IDP was previously located in another location in Wayzata.