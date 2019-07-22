EXCELSIOR — Excelsior’s most anticipated shopping weekend was on full display Sunday afternoon. From booths at a flea market to rides on the Minneahaha Steamboat, to tents lining the sidewalks in front of stores, the craziness of the annual shopping weekend lived up to its name.
Excelsior Crazy Days was held July 19-22 and is put on by the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
For some, this weekend is much more than just a shopping event.
Kim Linder, head of Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt, a traditional German open air Christmas market, is already starting to prepare for the holidays. Linder oversees roughly 40 vendors at the Excelsior Finer Flea Market, which is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June through August.
Proceeds from the booths go to help fund floats for the parade during Thanksgiving weekend.