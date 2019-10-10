WAYZATA — After less than a year, The Dough Room in Wayzata has closed permanently, according to the restaurant's General Manager Dan Ostman.
Ostman told Lakeshore Weekly News the restaurant was closing because "It turned out we were not a good fit for the neighborhood."
"We definitely enjoyed being a part of the Wayzata community. We want to thank the community of Wayzata for their hospitality and our local patrons who would visit us several times a week," he said.
According to a review on Facebook, a patron of the Dough Room went to the restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 5 and was turned away because the restaurant was out of food. A woman identifying herself as an employee commented on the post saying the staff was informed the same night that the restaurant would be closing.
A sign on the restaurant's door reads, “Regretfully, The Dough Room will be permanently closed as of Sunday, Oct. 6. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us.”
The pasta and pizza restaurant opened on Oct. 30, 2018 in the space previously held by the District Fresh Kitchen + Bar.