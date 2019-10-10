WAYZATA — After less than a year, The Dough Room in Wayzata has closed permanently, according to a sign on the restaurant's door.
The sign reads, “Regretfully, The Dough Room will be permanently closed as of Sunday, Oct. 6. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us.”
According to a review on Facebook, a patron of the Dough Room went to the restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 5 and was turned away because the restaurant was out of food. A woman identifying herself as an employee commented on the post saying the staff was informed the same night that the restaurant would be closing.
The pasta and pizza restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 in the space previously held by the District Fresh Kitchen + Bar.