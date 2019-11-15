PLYMOUTH — The Foursome Fine Menswear, a clothing and footwear store for men, is celebrating 10 years in Plymouth. The store moved from Wayzata 10 years ago but has been operating for 84 years total, according to a news release from the company. The Foursome is located at 3570 Vicksburg Lane N. in Plymouth. The store is continuing to expand and improve, the release says. It unveiled a remodeled store this fall with updated men’s active wear and custom clothing areas. “Change is good,” owner and Marketing Director Nicole Chose said in the release. “We know the experience we provide customers needs to be exceptional and we love to hear people say ‘Wow, you just don’t find stores like this anymore.’” To celebrate 10 years in Plymouth, the Foursome is hosting a complimentary lunch catered by Rock Elm on Saturday, Nov. 16. Visit the store from Nov. 13-16 for the chance to win over $6,000 in prizes from the store’s finest brands.
