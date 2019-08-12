MINNETONKA — Ruth Stricker, a humanitarian and wellness pioneer, has been honored by the The Marsh in Minnetonka.
The Marsh, a Center for Balance and Fitness, on Aug. 9 presented an artistic life casting of Stricker’s hands by renowned sculptor Don F. Wiegand. Her hands are cast in the fluid movement of Tai Chi, symbolizing her roots, philosophy and her life’s work dedicated to balance, a news release says.
“It is an honor to celebrate Ruth Stricker and the extensive impact she has brought to humanity through her many and varied lifelong contributions,” Wiegand said, according to the release. “Life casting is a 7,000-year-old process used to honor and memorialize presidents, popes, and great leaders such as George H.W and Barbara Bush, as well as famous and unsung heroes throughout history. Unlike sculptures crafted to represent individuals, life casts are exact replicas of an individual’s iconic features. The life-casting process is both an artistic as well as a spiritual experience in which the person actually engages with the casting material and participates in the process that honors them.”
Stricker founded The Marsh in 1985. It has grown into a center of innovative programming and services that welcomes all.
The Marsh is at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka.