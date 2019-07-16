WAYZATA — Local, Brian Wagner, who is president of Wayzata-based Flagship Bank, was named 2019 Rising Star in Banking, according to a news release from Flagship Bank.
The Rising Star in Banking program is a partnership between United Bankers’ Bank and BankBeat, an online banking news source.
“Wagner has successfully managed the shift from lending to take on more and more responsibilities at the bank,” BankBeat’s editor-in-chief Jacqueline Nasseff Hilgert said in the release. “His hard-won experience working through the Great Recession makes him an outstanding resource for his team.”
Other winners of the 2019 award are Megan Willcoxen of Peoples Bank Midwest in Hayward, Wisconsin; Kathy Torske of American Trust Center in Bismarck, North Dakota; Jon-Myckle Price of Security Federal Savings Bank in Logansport, Indiana and Craig Madsen from Bank Plus Iowa in Estherville, Iowa.
BankBeat has been recognizing Rising Stars in Banking since 1999.