Hopkins School Board member Chris LaTondresse is running for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6 in the 2020 election, he announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.
LaTondresse, 37, of Hopkins, says he’ll “run the most innovative and inclusive campaign in the history of our district, sparking conversations across our community around the issues that matter most,” according to a news release.
“From affordable housing to transportation, fighting climate change to gun-violence prevention — tackling these issues can’t wait,” he added.
LaTondresse was elected to the Hopkins School Board in 2019 (his term expires in 2021) and previously served in the Obama Administration at USAID, with the news release noting he’s worked in public service for nearly two decades.
His campaign plans to host a series of public conversations in the coming months that are aimed at “generating bold ideas around how to move Hennepin County forward,” the release said.
“As Minnesota’s largest county, Hennepin must also be its most innovative — especially with increasing diversity, growing demands on human services, and tough budget choices every year,” LaTondresse said in the release. “That kind of innovation is impossible without putting inclusion at the center. We need every voice at the table.”
LaTondresse has lived in Hopkins most of his life, and currently lives in the city with his wife, Ashley, their two sons and a French bulldog.
He says he is the first candidate in the District 6 race to publicly seek the DFL endorsement. Jan Callison is the current commissioner for District 6, but she is not seeking reelection. District 6 covers the majority of the Lake Minnetonka area, as well as Hopkins, Edina and the northern portion of Eden Prairie.
LaTondresse’s website is www.latondresse.org.