PLYMOUTH — Firefighters in Plymouth helped rescue a dog who broke through the ice on Christmas Eve, and now the family is calling the rescue a “Christmas miracle.”
The call came in at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, after the family’s dog, named Charlie, ran away and broke through the ice, getting stuck in a marsh near the 4000 block of Inland Lane North in Plymouth, according to officials and a Facebook post by the city of Plymouth.
The family tried to rescue Charlie, but they broke through the ice and weren’t able to locate their dog. When firefighters in ice rescue gear arrived, the humans were safe, so firefighters helped find and reunite Charlie with his family, the Facebook post said.
“Truly a Christmas miracle that he is with us today! Five very happy kids who have their best friend back! We can’t thank you enough!” a member of the family wrote on Facebook.
Ice is never 100% safe, but warmer-than-average temperatures in late December has made ice on area lakes even more unstable. Officials recommend checking ice thickness frequently if going out on the ice.