Greg Hilding

Greg Hilding has years of experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sector, Interfaith Outreach says, including:

For the past four years, he has held leadership roles at Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization, including as interim CEO in 2019 and as a two-time board chair, a vice chair, a member of the CEO search committee and a member of the executive capital campaign committee, where he raised funds for a new facility.

He spent 33 years in the banking industry, mostly with Bremer Bank. He joined Bremer Bank Willmar in 1992 and served as chief executive officer from 1995-2009.

He has a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Texas Lutheran University.

Hilding lives in Minnetonka with his wife, Karen. They enjoy biking, hiking and spending time at their cabin in Wisconsin. They have three grown sons, a daughter-in-law and a 1-year-old granddaughter.