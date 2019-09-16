Apple Day event schedule

8 a.m.: 5th annual 1 mile Fun Run begins.

8:30 a.m.: 7th annual Apple of the Lake 5K Fun Run begins.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: The Artisan Street Fair, featuring dozens of local vendors, is open.

9 a.m.: The Happy Apple Kid’s Corner opens at Gary’s First Class Car Care, featuring fun hairdos, shaved ice, face painting, a bungee trampoline and kid’s climb and a scavenger hunt.

9 a.m.: Beverage Garden opens.

10 a.m.: A Historical Walking Tour with Darel Leipold. Meet at the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society, 305 Water St.

10 a.m.: Model A Car Show, featuring vehicles from Model A Car Club members at the old Pump Gas Station at Third and Water streets.

Noon: The annual Pie Eating Contest, with emcee Chris Hrapsky of KARE 11.

Noon-4 p.m.: Live music on the Excelsior Brewing Stage at Third and Water streets, featuring the Music Coop Showcase at noon and Danny Tanner and the Full House Band at 3 p.m.

12:30 p.m.: Winners of the annual Apple Pie/Dessert Baking Contest will be announced. The event features guest judge Marjorie Johnson, the celebrity baker and author, who is also celebrating her 100th birthday.

1 p.m.: Bags to Beat ALS beanbag tournament to benefit the ALS Association.

1:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Main Stage at Water and Lake streets, featuring Tim Mahoney from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Jeff and the Hairballs from 3-4:30 p.m., American Bootleg from 5-7 p.m. and The Crown Jewels - A Tribute to Queen from 7:30-10 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/schedule-of-events1.