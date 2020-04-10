EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior Morning Rotary Club is accepting nominations for the Ross McGlasson Award through April 30.
The honor is an Award of Excellence for lifetime community leadership named after Ross McGlasson, a founding member of the Excelsior Morning Rotary Club who has given back to the community in many ways, including serving as a Minnetonka School Board member and volunteering in the community, a news release says.
The award promotes and recognizes volunteer leadership, community involvement and support for youth-oriented activities and services in the South Lake Minnetonka area.
The award is presented periodically when exemplary nominees match McGlasson’s legacy, the release says. This year’s award is scheduled to be presented at the Minnetonka School District Celebration of Excellence in May. As of April 10, no decision had been made on whether to postpone the event.
The award includes a recognition plaque and a $1,000 donation to the recipient’s charity of choice.
HOW TO NOMINATE SOMEONE
The criteria for the award includes strong leadership, leaves a legacy or a stronger organization with a stronger vision and has been a leader for multiple community organizations and/or in the Minnetonka School District.
To nominate a member of the community, answer the following questions and submit it online at https://bit.ly/34pKg04 or mail it to Suzanne Kochevar, 24295 Wood Dr, Excelsior, MN 55331:
- Nominee’s name and contact information.
- List of the community organization(s), school(s), program(s) and/or activities where the nominee has volunteered.
- Description of the leadership contributions and the results of their leadership. Detail of involvement in multiple organizations and specific leadership positions.
- Description of the leadership characteristics that sets this nominee apart.
- Share any additional reasons this nominee should be considered for this award.
Nominations must be submitted by April 30.