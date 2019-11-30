EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior Fire District hopes to collect 1 ton of food in an hour at its annual Free Kids’ Movie on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s movie is “Elf,” and admission is a non-perishable food item or a health or beauty item that will be donated to the ICA Food Shelf as part of the Aaron Thompson Memorial Kids’ Movie Food Drive.
This year, the Excelsior Fire District has a goal to collect 1,000 pounds of food in one hour in honor of Aaron Thompson, who helped sponsor the Kids’ Free Movie for 12 years, a news release said.
In 2008, the event collected 664 pounds of food in 45 minutes.
The Free Kids’ Movie has been a tradition in Excelsior for years. It started off as an annual Christmas party for Excelsior Fire District firefighters’ families but grew into a community event after two firefighters suggested including everyone.
The Excelsior Fire District began requesting donations for the ICA Food Shelf in 1998. This year, the food drive was named after Aaron Thompson, one of the founders and owners of Excelsior Real Estate. He and his wife, Adrienne, sponsored the Free Kid’s Movie for more than a decade. He died in September.
The Free Kid’s Movie was one of his favorite events and he was passionate about collecting food for the food shelf, a news release says. To carry on his passion, a yearly goal to raise one ton of food in an hour has been set.
For those not interested in going to the movie, they can still help the fire district reach its goal by dropping off a donation with firefighters at the Dock Cinema between 8:30-9:30 a.m.