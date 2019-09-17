MOUND — The 40th annual Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church’s Incredible Festival is this weekend.
The annual event, held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd., in Mound, features free live music, carnival rides and games, a silent auction, a kiddie parade, food, a money tree, a raffle, a bean bag tournament and a beer tent.
The festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, with activities going until 11 p.m. that night, including the Ellis Academy Irish Dancers at 5:30 p.m. and the Tuxedo Band at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the fun goes from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., kicking off with the Kiddie Parade, with the theme Santa and His Helpers, followed by a hands-on art project for kids at 11:30 a.m., bingo from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and the adult beanbag tournament at 2 p.m. Live music on Saturday will be provided by the Gillespie Singers at noon, the Mound-Westonka High School Pep Band at 1:30 p.m., Paul Schoborg at 2:30 p.m., the Our Lady of the Lake Choir at 4 p.m. and The Shalo Lee Band at 7 p.m.
The festival continues on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities include bingo from 1-3 p.m., the end of the silent auction at 3 p.m. and the raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Higher Call, a gospel quartet, will perform at noon, followed by Greg Sletten at 1:30 p.m.
The event’s website is www.incrediblefestival.com.