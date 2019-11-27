EXCELSIOR — The Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon won’t be happening in 2020, according to an email from race organizers.
Race organizers say bridge construction that’s taking place on two sections of the course will prevent the race from happening next year. The course started in Wayzata and made its way around Lake Minnetonka before finishing in Excelsior.
The race, which was held in early May, had been going on for nearly 40 years, according to the email.
Instead of the Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon, the Minnesota Running Series is introducing a new race the same weekend called the inaugural Elm Creek Half Marathon. It will be held May 2, 2020.
The Minnesota Running Series’ website is www.minnesotarunningseries.com.