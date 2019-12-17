ORONO — The Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota is returning to Lake Minnetonka for its second year.
The Orono Police Department, along with Surfside Bar and Grill, Westonka Community and Commerce and Mound Rotary, are hosting the event at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Surfside Park, 5801 Bartlett Blvd., in Mound.
This is the only official Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Lake Minnetonka, and organizers hope to attract more people this year by changing the name from the Mound Polar Plunge to the Lake Minnetonka Polar Plunge, Orono Police Deputy Chief Chris Fischer said.
“We had pretty good success last year, but we would like to see it become a bigger event and just build on the success of last year, that’s why we changed it to the Lake Minnetonka plunge,” Fischer said.
This year, they hope to have 250 plungers and raise $50,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. Last year, 28 teams (a total of 160 plungers) raised just under $42,000.
“It was a lot of fun — surprisingly it was way, way more fun than I would have guessed jumping in [the lake],” Fischer said, noting the temperature was in the single digits last year.
If someone is too “chicken” to jump in the frozen lake, they can instead throw a rubber chicken in the chilly water, Fischer said. This affords participants the opportunity to still fundraise as a group but doesn’t force them to take the plunge.
Fischer says the Polar Plunge kicks off on Friday, with an event at the Surfside Bar and Grill, 2544 Commerce Blvd., in Mound. Then, the morning of the plunge, Surfside Bar and Grill offers brunch specials, and there will be live music and festivities at the plunge Saturday afternoon.
The Lake Minnetonka Polar Plunge website is www.plungemn.org/events/mound.