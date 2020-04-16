PLYMOUTH — Benjamin Gensler turned 4 on Wednesday, April 15, but he didn’t have any ordinary party.
His original birthday party with friends had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, his father, Marc Gensler, told Lakeshore Weekly News. Instead, several sports cars pulled into their Plymouth cul-de-sac to help celebrate, putting smiles on everyone’s faces.
“It was truly a memorable birthday for Benjamin, the other members of our household and those along our street,” Marc said.
Marc said he was trying to brainstorm other options for his son’s birthday when he reached out to a friend about the idea of a sports car parade (Marc said the average age of their household is a 16-year-old boy, so a few years ago they bought a sports car and joined car clubs to meet friends and have fun).
His friend came through, and Ferraris, Vipers, McLarens, Bentleys, Audi R8s and other sports cars roared down their street and parked in the cul-de-sac to wish Benjamin a happy birthday (while maintaining social distancing), Marc said.
“I do have to admit, he was able to get behind the steering wheel of a few of the cars, but thankfully the owners kept the keys in their pocket,” Marc said.
He added, “I'd like to thank the car owners — and from a larger perspective — those who are willing to help create joy for kids during these socially challenging times. Children are our greatest investment and for them to experience community warmth and generosity will hopefully install values that will be carried on and shared with others as they grow and contribute to the world.”