Snowball is a 28-pound female Pomeranian/Pekingese mix with golden and white fur that was rescued from abuse. She was born in 2017. Snowball enjoys car rides and leash walks and is house trained. Sudden movements and commotion make her nervous, so kids over age 8 are best. She will need a patient, caring home that is willing to work with her and learn not all people are cruel. The foster describes her as “shut down.” Snowball allows petting and brushing and doesn’t react to cats or dogs. She cowers near strangers, but shows no aggression. To help with anxiety, she has medication costing less than $4 a month.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.