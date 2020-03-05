Are you looking for a jogging partner? Sadie Rose, an active German shepherd mix, enjoys car rides, leash walks, playing fetch and running around in the yard. She was rescued from a kill shelter and the vet thinks she was born October 2017. Sadie is crate trained, knows basic commands and is house trained. She is affectionate, easy-going, friendly with new folks and barks to announce them. Occasionally when excited, Sadie jumps up so kids over 6 might be best. When you sit, Sadie likes to hop into your lap. She is not good with cats and likes to play with dogs but is a bit dominant with them.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions, email susanmeister@me.com or call 612-205-0868. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.