Aladdin is a sweet male kitten who is confident, easygoing, friendly with new folks and trusted ones, and is kitten-active. He has a cute little bobbed tail. He was born in August 2019 and was bottle fed after his mom cat died. He likes being held and will reach up to be picked up. He door greets, ankle rubs, face rubs, kneads you, and enjoys sleeping with you. He is passive with other cats, tolerates most dogs, and is good with kids over age 4. His purr can be heard as soon as a trusted person is near him. He plays with toys by himself and with you. He would be so thankful if Santa would bring a family to love him that has another pet or will adopt him with one of his siblings.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions, call Rachel at 612-868-4570 or email rachel.hammes@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org .