Raquel was surrendered from a party that had her outside with a litter of kittens, and now she is relishing indoor life. This tortoiseshell was born in 2016 and is friendly with trusted folks and shy of strangers. Raquel is mellow, periodically talks to you, tolerates being held and has a medium purr that is heard shortly after being with her favorite person. She likes to sit next to you and get brushed or petted. She enjoys interactive toys, window watching and the scratching post. Raquel ignores other cats and the resident dog. She has met kind kids ages 6 and up and is fine with them.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.