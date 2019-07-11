Rainier is a young, confident, male New Zealand white rabbit born November 2017. He is smart, easy going, and very friendly with trusted folks. Rainier tolerates being picked up, lap sits for a while, but prefers to sit next to you. He is an indoor bunny and is litter trained. Rainier enjoys daily play time out of his hutch. He likes toss and chew toys. Rainier is shy of strangers and tolerates gentle dogs and cats. Rabbits live 10-12 years as indoor pets. He is bonded to his brother Everest. Adoption fee for the pair is $150.
Fur-Ever Home Rescue bunnies are vetted, neutered, microchipped, and fostered in private homes where they are socialized as indoor pets. For more information, email info@fureverhomerescue.com or visit www.fureverhomerescue.com.