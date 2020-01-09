Odessa and siblings were found and bottle fed. Born July 2019, the female dilute calico is affectionate, mellow and confidant. She meets you at the door, ankle rubs, follows you, is OK being held for a short while and reaches up to touch your nose. Odessa jumps into your lap or lets you place her there, staying for brushing or petting. She purrs on contact with known folks. She likes to sleep with you. Odessa plays with toys by herself, interactive toys and likes to watch wildlife at the window. This kitten-active sweetie would do best with another cat. She has met and is fine with most cats, gentle dogs and kids.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $99 for adults, $125 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.