Jolene is a tri-colored sweety that the vet thinks was born in November 2015. She is friendly with strangers, gentle kids, dogs and with most cats. She ankle rubs, face rubs, and watches for you at the window. Jolene is an easy-going, quiet cat who lap sits for a short while when she isn’t actively indulging her curiosity. She plays with interactive toys if there is no competition. Jolene enjoys window watching, petting, brushing and sleeping with you. She is is mostly quiet, only talking occasionally. She has met kids over age 10 and was fine with them. She enjoys petting and brushing. Jolene has a quiet purr. She was lost and never claimed.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults and $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.