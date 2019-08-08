This very friendly, 27-pound dachshund mix gal adores all ages of people and her big brother Ham. She was born in March of 2013. Dixie gets along with other dogs at the park but she is dominant. She knows basic commands, is house trained, and well behaved without needing a crate. Dixie watches for you at the window, door greets, follows you, reaches a paw up asking for attention, lays her head in your lap, and will lap sit for short periods. She likes to sleep part of the night with you. Dixie enjoys leash walks plus car rides and will bark at stranger when in the house. Ham and Dixie are a bonded pair.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.