Boomer enjoys leash walks, jogging and running on a leash while you bike. He’ll play fetch, tug-o-war or with dog toys. He likes everybody: cats, preschoolers, dogs and new folks. With dogs, he is a bit on the dominate side but would do best with one for a pal. He watches for you at the window, door greets, follows you, sits next to you, and sleeps part of the night with you. He is active and smart. He knows basic obedience, is crate trained and behaves without the crate, and is 95% house trained. He is a 53-pound hound mix that the vet thinks was born around January 2014. He was unclaimed at impound.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, are checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.