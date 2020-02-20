Pet of the week

Sadly, Lexy was given up. She is a Siamese flame point mix born in 2012. She has gorgeous blue eyes. With people she knows she is friendly and affectionate. She is an easy-going female who will jump up to sit next to you, purr on contact and stay while you pet her. She will greet you at the door when you come home, play with interactive toys, rub faces, give kitty kisses and watch wildlife at the window. She enjoys having her soft fur brushed. At night, she likes to cuddle with you. She is fine with gentle, kind kids and is initially shy of new folks. She likes to be an only cat.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For more information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.