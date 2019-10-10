This friendly, smart little gal, born June 2017, is a quick learner. She is house trained and well behaved, not needing a crate. Her foster mom says Cuddles is outgoing, greets you at the door, follows you, leans against you, gives dog kisses, and likes to sleep with you for part of the night. Cuddles does fine with preschoolers, hasn’t met cats, and after barking to announce strangers she is friendly. She enjoys car rides, playing by herself with toys, and getting tummy rubs. Cuddles is an Aussie cattle dog/blue heeler mix looking for a forever home with you.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.