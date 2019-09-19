Jackson
Jackson is friendly and does well with everyone: cats, other dogs, kids and strangers. He is a Basset Griffon Vendeen born November 2011 and has an outgoing, happy demeanor. He reaches a paw up for attention, lays his head in your lap, leans against you, gives dog kisses, enjoys sleeping with you, loves car rides, and looks forward to leash walks. This snugly love bug is looking for someone with a big heart to love him. He wears a belly band and diapers, as an accident mostly paralyzed his rear and legs. Outside, Jackson actively runs along using his wheel cart and switches to skis in the winter. He promises to loyally love you.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.